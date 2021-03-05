Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR News Release: STATE BEACHES IN WEST HAWAI‘I CLOSING AT 2 P.M. TODAY (Thursday)

(Kailua-Kona) – To mirror Hawai‘i County’s precautionary closure of West Hawai‘i beach parks at 2 p.m., DLNR is announcing the following actions.

  • All State Parks in West Hawai‘i that have a beach or shoreline component closing at 2 p.m.
  • All unencumbered beaches in West Hawai‘i under DLNR Land Division management closing at 2 p.m.
  • Mariners and boaters with vessels in Kona or North Hawai‘i area State Small Boat Harbors should take precautions to secure their vessels.
  • Normal hours and operations are expected to resume on Friday.

###

Media Contact: Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

