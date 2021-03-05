HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 4, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The charts below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday.

Vaccinations for People 70+ Begin Next Monday

Beginning Monday, March 8 the state is expanding the pool of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are excited to be ahead of schedule and pleased that we can now provide another layer of protection to this vulnerable population,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.

Thus far vaccines have been reserved for healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers and kupuna 75 and older. “We have vaccinated enough people in those groups that we are able to open eligibility to everyone 70 and above. We will closely monitor how quickly vaccines are used and may open to people age 65 and up and those in phase 1c in a couple of weeks,” Char said.

Read more about the announcement: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccinations-for-those-70-and-older-begin-monday-march-8/

60 New COVID-19 Cases

DOH reports 60 new cases of coronavirus and no additional deaths today.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 2, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 36 22,026 Hawai‘i 4 2,252 Maui 15 2,255 Kaua‘i 1 184 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 4 847 Total Cases 60 27,699++ Deaths 0 441

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/3/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui 10, O‘ahu-15, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on Maui were recategorized to out-of state, one case on Maui was recategorized to. Kaua‘i, and one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 35 negative staff test results. The total active positive inmate count at MCCC remains unchanged at 29. All other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 15 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

12,027 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 12,027 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 7,556 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,103 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

