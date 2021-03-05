Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic 3.4.21

Published: Mar 04, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order extending authorization for local governments to halt evictions for commercial renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 30, 2021.

The order also extends protections against price gouging for emergency supplies and medical supplies amid the ongoing emergency response to the pandemic.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###