Inner Matrix Systems Announces New Virtual Training Series - Vision Fulfilled: Health + Vitality

Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems CEO, announces a brand new 4-part virtual series to help you master your health and vitality.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inner Matrix Systems, a company that provides highly sought-after personal mastery training programs, has just announced that they are adding a 4-part virtual course offering centered around health and vitality. Vision Fulfilled: Health + Vitality is a 4-part virtual training series, unlike any you've seen before.

"The concepts of health and vitality often seem elusive for people because there is so much in life that we cannot control (i.e., injury, aging, disease). However, there is still a lot that we can control. This program is designed to help you leverage the things that are within your control to create the vision for the body you name," says Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems CEO.

What's truly unique about Inner Matrix Systems as a brand is that the programs are not based on a one-off experience or reliance on an individual. Instead, the process focuses on creating self-reliance in your growth.

Vision Fulfilled: Health + Vitality is part of the Advanced Training Intensives Mastery Track offered by Inner Matrix Systems. The program doesn't just rehash basic notions about eating healthy, drinking water, and exercising, which most of us already know to do. Instead, this series empowers you to define and create your specific vision of health and vitality and then develop a plan of action to get you where you want to be.

You will also receive training specifically centered around helping you find alignment between your emotional self and intuitive self to motivate you to successfully execute a plan. There are various other benefits for participants, including:

Learning how to define what health and vitality mean to you personally;

Identifying what's stopping you from achieving your goals;

Bridging the gap between where you are right now and where you want to go;

The Secret Sauce: Learning how to align yourself to have the motivation you need to reach your goals.

The pandemic has caused many of us to experience increased feelings of stress and anxiety. This, of course, can make it challenging to remain motivated and inspired as we try to work through the many challenges brought on by the pandemic.

For over 20 years, Inner Matrix Systems has been teaching individuals how to master the art and science of the self. Through IMS’s personal mastery training programs, you will learn how to rewire, train, and align the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real life results.

There are still a few spots available to join the Vision Fulfilled: Health & Vitality program.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than twenty years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey is the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (June 2021).

