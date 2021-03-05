Matthew Bussard, Medicare Specialist, Announces Launch of Personal Website

Medicare financial service broker, Matthew Bussard, is excited to announce the launch of his new personal website that will focus on Medicare and offering support to its users.

Warwick, RI, March 04, 2021 -- Matthew Bussard is bringing his name and profession to the online world by launching a personal website. Bussard works in Rhode Island as a financial service broker who offers support to Medicare users. His passion, professionalism, and care revolve around creating a difference in the lives of everyone he works with by assisting them with Medicare enrollment.

In 2017, Bussard graduated from Colby-Sawyer College and is now considered the "go-to" financial service broker for Medicare users in Rhode Island. During his spare time, Bussard volunteers at Oak Street Health Clinics, helping members who need assistance enrolling in Medicare, alleviating any unnecessary medical expenses, and answering questions about healthcare benefits. Bussard also gives back to his community by participating in local cleanups in Providence, his hometown. The financial service broker also coaches local minor league, donates to The Hunger Project, and is a proud member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). The MDRT has a positive reputation for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding client service.

Understanding the importance of proper healthcare for the older population is what Bussard does and knows best. He dedicates his strong work ethic towards addressing his clients' issues as efficiently and quickly as possible. Bussard also prides himself in always being accessible and available for his clients when they need him, with the majority of cases surrounding the need for his guidance through the Medicare enrollment process.

As a broker, Bussard's services cover initial Medicare enrollment, billing, upgrading to better healthcare plans, finding a new service center, and any other needs in between. Bussard finds it crucial to establish trusting relationships with the people he serves as he strives to work with them long-term. His motto is that his clients come first in all situations.

Bussard thoroughly enjoys traveling to Boston, Massachusetts, to see friends and sometimes even play pickup basketball during his off time. His hobbies include hosting his own podcast called "If Matty Had a Podcast," which features comedy interviews.

"Being there for my clients is my number one priority. Now, with the launch of my new website, I can only serve my clients better," said Mr. Bussard. "As well as reach those who are looking for Medicare support through my online portal, which has been set up to help schedule a consultation with me."

For more information about Matthew Bussard, support surrounding Medicare, or to schedule a consultation, visit his new online platform at https://www.matthewbussard.com/.

