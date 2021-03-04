Servus Credit Union announces 2021 Board of Director election results

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual General Meeting on March 3, 2021 Servus Credit Union announced the election of four members to its Board of Directors: new directors Amber Haworth and Omar Yaqub join returning incumbents Matthew Protti and Shawn Eltom. The directors were elected by eligible member-owners from a slate of six candidates.



Full election results were:

Amber Haworth 1,456 Matthew Protti 1,231 Shawn Eltom 1,076 Omar Yaqub 1,041 Donna Tona 982 Simon Neigum 975

Amber Haworth, Matthew Protti and Shawn Eltom will serve four-year terms. Omar Yaqub will serve a three-year term.

The board re-elected John Lamb as Board Chair and elected Jon Holt as Vice Chair at their first meeting today. Chosen to lead committees were:

Audit & Finance – Doug Bristow

Enterprise Risk Management – Matthew Protti

Governance & Human Resources – Danielle Ghai

Nominating – Shawn Eltom

Representing Servus Credit Union on the Board of Credit Union Central of Alberta are Iris Evans, Perry Dooley and Matthew Protti.

Continuing their terms on the Board of Directors are Doug Bristow, Amy Corrigan, Perry Dooley, Iris Evans, Danielle Ghai, Jonathon Holt, John Lamb, and Darcy Mykytyshyn.

Subject to eligibility criteria set out in the Alberta Credit Union Act and the Servus Credit Union bylaws, all Servus member-owners may participate in the Board election by running for the Board and voting for the candidates.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for more than 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through more than 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

For more information contact:

Amanda LeNeve

Manager, Media & Member Engagement

Servus Credit Union

T: 780.638.8838

C: 587.920.9158

Email: amanda.leneve@servus.ca

www.facebook.com/servuscu

www.twitter.com/servuscu