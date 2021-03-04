Servus Credit Union announces 2021 Board of Director election results
/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual General Meeting on March 3, 2021 Servus Credit Union announced the election of four members to its Board of Directors: new directors Amber Haworth and Omar Yaqub join returning incumbents Matthew Protti and Shawn Eltom. The directors were elected by eligible member-owners from a slate of six candidates.
Full election results were:
|Amber Haworth
|1,456
|Matthew Protti
|1,231
|Shawn Eltom
|1,076
|Omar Yaqub
|1,041
|Donna Tona
|982
|Simon Neigum
|975
Amber Haworth, Matthew Protti and Shawn Eltom will serve four-year terms. Omar Yaqub will serve a three-year term.
The board re-elected John Lamb as Board Chair and elected Jon Holt as Vice Chair at their first meeting today. Chosen to lead committees were:
- Audit & Finance – Doug Bristow
- Enterprise Risk Management – Matthew Protti
- Governance & Human Resources – Danielle Ghai
- Nominating – Shawn Eltom
Representing Servus Credit Union on the Board of Credit Union Central of Alberta are Iris Evans, Perry Dooley and Matthew Protti.
Continuing their terms on the Board of Directors are Doug Bristow, Amy Corrigan, Perry Dooley, Iris Evans, Danielle Ghai, Jonathon Holt, John Lamb, and Darcy Mykytyshyn.
Subject to eligibility criteria set out in the Alberta Credit Union Act and the Servus Credit Union bylaws, all Servus member-owners may participate in the Board election by running for the Board and voting for the candidates.
