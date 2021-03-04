Alico, Inc. to Participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held virtually March 15-17, 2021.

The Company will be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Monday, March 15, 2021 and Tuesday, March 16, 2021. To schedule a meeting with Alico, please contact your ROTH sales representative.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


