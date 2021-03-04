Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Record Date for Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”) today announced that the record date for its special dividend will be March 17, 2021. This special dividend will be in an amount equal to all of the Company’s undistributed net ordinary income and capital gains through the closing date of the proposed two-step merger (the “Merger”) of the Company with and into Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (“OCSL”). The Company currently estimates that the amount of the special dividend will be between $0.10 and $0.14 per share assuming that the Merger closes prior to March 31, 2021. The actual amount of the special dividend may be more or less than the estimated amount and will be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors prior to the closing of the Merger.



Payment of the special dividend is contingent upon the consummation of the Merger and is expected to be paid on the day the Merger closes. Due to the contingent nature of the special dividend, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has informed the Company that stockholders who sell their shares of the Company’s common stock from March 17, 2021 through the closing date of the Merger will also sell their entitlement to the special dividend described above, to the respective purchasers of the sold shares.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company’s investment objective is to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition or the Merger. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of OCSL and the Company and distribution projections; business prospects of OCSL and the Company and the prospects of their portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that OCSL and the Company expect to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) the timing or likelihood of the Merger closing; (ii) the expected synergies and savings associated with the Merger; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, including the expected elimination of certain expenses and costs due to the Merger; (iv) the percentage of OCSL and the Company’s stockholders voting in favor of the proposals submitted for their approval; (v) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; (vi) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Merger may not be satisfied or waived; (vii) risks related to diverting management’s attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the Merger may result in significant costs of defense and liability; (ix) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; (x) risks associated with possible disruption in the operations of OCSL and the Company or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic; (xi) future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); (xii) conditions in OCSL’s and the Company’s operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; (xiii) general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xiv) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in OCSL’s and the Company’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. The Company has based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to it on the date of this press release, and it assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that it may make directly to you or through reports that the Company in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

