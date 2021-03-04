Over 16% of New Yorkers Have Received at Least One Vaccine Dose

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced 16 percent of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, the Governor announced 139,823 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses so far delivered. The week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

"The infection rate and hospitalization rate are at the lowest we've seen since the holiday surge, and with steady increases to our vaccine supply, we're making great strides in defeating COVID once and for all," Governor Cuomo said. "We are now able to ramp up our vaccination efforts even further with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get even more shots into arms every day. Throughout this process, we remain laser-focused on making sure that New Yorkers in communities most impacted by COVID-19 not only have the opportunity to take the vaccine, but also have trust in its efficacy."

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 40 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,375,540

First Doses Administered - 3,231,841; 96%

Total Doses Received - 5,515,260

Total Doses Administered - 4,959,235

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 340,860 307,808 90.3% Central New York 296,715 266,729 89.9% Finger Lakes 338,140 309,691 91.6% Long Island 709,360 606,152 85.5% Mid-Hudson 533,465 447,788 83.9% Mohawk Valley 165,765 138,256 83.4% New York City 2,399,545 2,204,228 91.9% North Country 183,405 167,644 91.4% Southern Tier 183,500 171,766 93.6% Western New York 364,505 339,173 93.1% Statewide 5,515,260 4,959,235 89.9%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07* 169,110 116,205 285,310 5,515,260

*These numbers represent 40 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer and Modernaallocation. As the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine begins arriving in New York State, doses will be added to the Week 12 allocation. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.

To date, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.