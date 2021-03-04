Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Over 16% of New Yorkers Have Received at Least One Vaccine Dose

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced 16 percent of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, the Governor announced 139,823 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses so far delivered. The week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.  

"The infection rate and hospitalization rate are at the lowest we've seen since the holiday surge, and with steady increases to our vaccine supply, we're making great strides in defeating COVID once and for all," Governor Cuomo said. "We are now able to ramp up our vaccination efforts even further with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get even more shots into arms every day. Throughout this process, we remain laser-focused on making sure that New Yorkers in communities most impacted by COVID-19 not only have the opportunity to take the vaccine, but also have trust in its efficacy." 

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.  

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: 

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 40 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday. 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,375,540

First Doses Administered - 3,231,841; 96%

Total Doses Received - 5,515,260

Total Doses Administered - 4,959,235 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

 

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

 

Capital Region

340,860

307,808

90.3%

Central New York

296,715

266,729

89.9%

Finger Lakes

338,140

309,691

91.6%

Long Island

709,360

606,152

85.5%

Mid-Hudson

533,465

447,788

83.9%

Mohawk Valley

165,765

138,256

83.4%

New York City

2,399,545

2,204,228

91.9%

North Country

183,405

167,644

91.4%

Southern Tier

183,500

171,766

93.6%

Western New York

364,505

339,173

93.1%

Statewide

5,515,260

4,959,235

89.9%

 

 

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

 

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

 

0

452,125

 

 

 

 

 

615,775

 

 

 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

 

 

 

 

 

0

227,395

 

843,170

 

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

 

165,150

 

404,175

 

1,247,345

 

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

 

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

 

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

 

462,395

712,795

 

2,301,380

 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

 

239,525

 

499,675

 

2,801,055

 

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

 

220,720

 

542,570

 

3,343,625

 

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

 

244,500

 

 

 

 

564,500

 

3,908,125

 

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 -  2/21

356,990

 

 

 

 

265,525

 

 

 

622,515

 

 

 

 

4,530,640

 

 

 

 

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

 

393,530

 

305,780

 

699,310

 

5,229,950

 

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07*

 

169,110

 

 

116,205

285,310

 

5,515,260

 

 

*These numbers represent 40 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer and Modernaallocation. As the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine begins arriving in New York State, doses will be added to the Week 12 allocation. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.

To date, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort. 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population. 

