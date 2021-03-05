WhiteHat Jr. CEO Karan Bajaj on the Evolution of Online Education
Digital Transformation Increasing the Need for More Tech Literacy in Education, Especially CodingSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With practically every industry moving to a digital format, there is a strong demand for IT professionals and the expectation that non-IT individuals will need to have coding experience. It pushes the necessity to teach technical literacy and coding to younger ages. Leading the charge for this educational push is WhiteHat Jr. 's Karan Bajaj, recently of Discovery Networks India. The company is scaling up for strong growth given the amount of interest it has received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those of us in the education-tech sector leveraged that opportunity because we understood this was the first time that a lot of people can sample tech. I think almost everybody from BYJU’s, to Unacademy and others, were trying to figure out how, in that time, we could get more users to sample our very high-quality product,” Karan Bajaj stated in a recent interview.
However, this growth wasn’t without its own challenges. “As we grew and added teachers, we created a lot of tricks about how we could get the internet upgraded in different call centers. Running the entire online infrastructure from home set up to keep exceeding the growth,” he continues, “I think in the pandemic, all of us learned, and we added 300 to 5000 plus people in eight months. During the pandemic, we were increasing from 1,000 teachers to almost 11,000.”
Much of this growth is from children who are stuck at home during the pandemic and parents who are tired of at-home public school systems and have turned to homeschooling instead. Seeing the use of technology and how fast the digital world has advanced during this time, parents have seen what Bajaj has been advocating for. Having a background in coding is vital to future success.
Rather than waiting until a child reaches middle school, high school, or college to begin learning to code, WhiteHat Jr. uses the potential of the child’s mind to pick up coding languages at a much younger age. By doing so, the child retains the knowledge and can recall it for a much more extended period, gaining true technical literacy.
About WhiteHat Jr
WhiteHat Jr. introduces children from ages 6-18 to coding, teaching the fundamentals of coding such as structure, logic, sequence, and algorithmic thinking to create animations and apps.
Karan Bajaj
Whitehat Jr.
socialmediateam@whitehatjr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Student Testimonials Whitehat Jr. #YoungAchieversOfWHJr