STONEGATE CAPITAL ADVISORS Named TOP 5 Investment Advisory Firms by Ranking Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonegate Capital Advisors is pleased to announce they have placed in the TOP 5 on this year’s Ranking Arizona’s “The Best of Arizona Business 2021 Independent Investment Advisors”. This is the 3rd consecutive year the firm has been in the TOP 5.

The Ranking Arizona list is the result of the largest business opinion poll taken in Arizona. Rather than basing the ranking on annual revenue or business size, it is based upon the opinions of participant voters who choose companies based on quality of product, service, and with whom they would recommend doing business.

"We could not have received this distinction without the support of our wonderful clients”, said Jameson Van Houten, CFP, and CEO of the firm. "We are very honored to be recognized by Ranking Arizona for the impact we are making throughout the state.”

Jameson Van Houten is an established industry leader and has been awarded many distinctions over the years, including recognition as one of Barron’s America’s Elite Financial Planners, featured in The Wall Street Journal, named an “Emerging Leader” in the industry of Wealth Management by AZ Business Magazine, and honored as a Barrett Distinguished Alumni by Barrett Honors College of Arizona State University.

Stonegate Capital Advisors is a leader in providing wealth management services, and has provided quality services to families, businesses, and institutions with a level of professionalism and personal attention that has led the industry for the last several decades.