Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,032 in the last 365 days.

Song fi - In the key of life

The World has been waiting for Song fi

Song fi Disrupts Big Tech Business Model with Visionary Approach

Song fi allows you to take your life back and will become your best friend that will never leave you, because it is you.”
— Stevie Marco
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Timing is everything in life and the controversy surrounding social media and big tech creates an opportunity for meaningful change and new ideas that will come from a new breed of internet entrepreneur with a game changing vision", claims Song fi Founder Stevie Marco. Facebook dominates social media, YouTube controls video hosting, Twitter and WhatsApp do instant messaging, Spotify streams music, TicTok is for teens, Pro Tools edits videos, Digital Performer edits music, Photoshop edits photos, Zoom does video conferencing and Amazon dominates online product sales.

Imagine for just a moment that there was one platform that provided all of these services under one domain with improved ease of use and absolute privacy protections that had nothing whatsoever to do with big tech. Over the past 6 years, our passionate and talented group of programmers and designers created Song fi’s Multimedia Operating System “MOS-21” for the next generation of the internet. A place where parents feel safe with their children on social media, where there are no ads bombarding your life and where your private information is always safe and secure. Song fi allows you to take your life back and will become your best friend that will never leave you, because it is you.

Stevie Marco
Song fi LLC
+1 240-432-3265
info@songfi.com

Stay

You just read:

Song fi - In the key of life

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.