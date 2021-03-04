Song fi - In the key of life
Song fi allows you to take your life back and will become your best friend that will never leave you, because it is you.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Timing is everything in life and the controversy surrounding social media and big tech creates an opportunity for meaningful change and new ideas that will come from a new breed of internet entrepreneur with a game changing vision", claims Song fi Founder Stevie Marco. Facebook dominates social media, YouTube controls video hosting, Twitter and WhatsApp do instant messaging, Spotify streams music, TicTok is for teens, Pro Tools edits videos, Digital Performer edits music, Photoshop edits photos, Zoom does video conferencing and Amazon dominates online product sales.
— Stevie Marco
Imagine for just a moment that there was one platform that provided all of these services under one domain with improved ease of use and absolute privacy protections that had nothing whatsoever to do with big tech. Over the past 6 years, our passionate and talented group of programmers and designers created Song fi’s Multimedia Operating System “MOS-21” for the next generation of the internet. A place where parents feel safe with their children on social media, where there are no ads bombarding your life and where your private information is always safe and secure. Song fi allows you to take your life back and will become your best friend that will never leave you, because it is you.
