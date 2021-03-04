Additional Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: Unit Block of M Street Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an additional suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in the unit block of M Street Northeast.

At approximately 9:45 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s property. Responding officers apprehended one of the suspects. The other suspect made good their escape but was apprehended the next day.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch) and on Thursday, February 11, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was also arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

The additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.