Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 5600 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the 5600 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:49 pm, the suspect entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 39 year-old Rhonda Johnson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

