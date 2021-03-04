Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,901 in the last 365 days.

Additional Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 5900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an additional arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, February 15, 2021, in the 5900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:00 am, two suspects entered the victim’s rideshare vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

You just read:

Additional Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 5900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.