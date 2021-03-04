Additional Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 5900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an additional arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, February 15, 2021, in the 5900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:00 am, two suspects entered the victim’s rideshare vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.