Felix Ardanaz, the Spanish music star nominated to the International Classical Music Awards 2021
MADRID, SPAIN, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spanish conductor and pianist Félix Ardanaz has been nominated with his latest CD for the prestigious International Classical Music Awards (2021), in the category of best solo instrument album, which also includes veteran performers, such as pianists Elisabeth Leonskaja or Maurizio Pollini. Ardanaz’s CD, entitled ‘Paris 1900’ has been released by the label Orpheus Classical, with a repertoire made up of composers clearly rooted in the history of the city, such as Claude Debussy (Prelude No. VIII and Study No. XI), Maurice Ravel (Garpard de la nuit, which includes Scarbo, which Ravel composed with the intention of being the most difficult work ever written for a pianist) or Eric Satie (Gnossiennes no. 1, 2 and 3), but also by Spanish composers who lived in the French capital such as Falla (Song) or Albéniz, including Triana and Corpus Christi in Seville, from the Iberia Suite.
The album ‘Paris 1900’ pays tribute to a city that epitomized the avant-garde and was considered the cultural capital of the world at that time. A city with which Ardanaz feels very close, since he carried out part of his musical training there and which has become his place of residence. A city, in short, that at the beginning of the 20th century “was a mandatory destination for painters, writers and musicians, among whom were a good number of Spaniards such as Picasso, Dalí, Buñuel and, of course, Albéniz and Falla”.
Felix Ardanaz has developed an intense international activity as a conductor, both in the symphonic and operatic fields. Recent engagements include concerts at the Saint Petersburg Philharmonia with singers of the Mariinsky Theatre, Berlin Philharmonie, Carnegie Hall (New York), Wiener Konzerthaus Musikverein (Vienna), Smetana Hall (Prague), Palau de la Musica (Barcelona), National Auditorium (Madrid), Prado Museum, Guggemheim Museum, Aspen Festival, among others.
Ardanaz has worked with a broad number of orchestras, among them: Saint Petersburg Symphony Orchestra and Saint Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic; North Czech Philharmonic and Morovian Philharmonic Orchestra (Czech Republic); Aspen Festval Orchesta; Bilbao Symphony Orchestra; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Basque Country; Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra; Asturias Symphony Orchestra; Extremadura Philharmonic Orchestra, Murcia Symphony Orchestra, La Rioja Philharmonic, Chigiana Orchestra in Siena, Symphony Orchestra of the Spanish Radio and Television, among others.
He has worked at the Metropolitan Opera House, Opera di Roma and the Royal Opera House (London) as assistant conductor. Upcoming engagements as a conductor include concerts with Prague Philharmonia, Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, State Capella Symphony Orchestra in Russia and BBC National Orchestra in the United Kingdom.
After finishing his Piano and Conducting Degrees in the Basque Country (Musikene), he specialized in conducting at the Frederic Chopin University in Warsaw and the Ecole Normale in Paris. Afterwards, he obtained a Masters with distinction at the Royal Academy of Music in London and completed an Artist Diploma at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. He was a conducting fellow at Aspen Festival, and studied at Tanglewood Music Institute and the Chigiana Academy in Siena as well. His conducting mentors are Yves Abel, Christoph Eschenbach, Robert Spano, Simeon Pironkoff, Daniele Gatti, Johannes Debus and Alexander Polianichko.
His discography consists of six albums with works by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Liszt, Debussy, Ravel and the great masters of the French Baroque school. His performances have been transmitted by the following radio stations: France Musique, BBC, Classical Music America and the Spanish National Radio. He has received multiple prizes at international competitions, as well as the Critics’ Award of the Palau de la Musica in Barcelona, “Golden Melomano” recording award in Spain, and the Fulbright grant.
His repertoire as a conductor expands from the Baroque era to contemporary music. Ardanaz is involved in various programs to help the new generation of musicians, reach new audiences and make classical music accessible.
Felix Ardanaz – Official website:
www.felixardanaz.com
Paris 1900 – digital album:
https://open.spotify.com/album/0WWfsfrfsSIgUlMk4UvaeW?si=pHnLpPq-SuKoL4dapL8cDw
Felix Ardanaz conducting the 9th Symphony (From the New World) by A. Dvorak:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_webq_VSLw
Paris 1900 – CD – Orpheus Classical
https://www.orpheusclassical.com/paris-1900-felix-ardanaz
Felix Ardanaz playing Noctunre Nº20 by F. Chopin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ildKpDFVEtQ
