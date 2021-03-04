Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 lane and ramp closures begin Monday, March 8, in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Northbound I-75 will have lane closures from Big Beaver to Wattles roads.    - All ramps at the I-75/Big Beaver Road interchange will close for two weeks.

March 4, 2021 -- Weather permitting, lane and ramp closures will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 8, on I-75 for punch list items and sound wall construction in the city of Troy. Beginning at 7 a.m., the following restrictions will be in place:

- Only the left lane will be open on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road as crews work on repairing a drainage connection. The double-lane closures are expected to remain in place until sunset on March 15.     

- Pavement work will require closing all ramps at the I-75/Big Beaver Road interchange for two weeks. Northbound ramp traffic will be detoured to the Crooks Road/Corporate Drive interchange while southbound ramp traffic will be directed to Rochester Road.    

- Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open near Wattles Road as crews build a new sound wall. The lane closures are expected to remain in place until mid-April.    

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.      

