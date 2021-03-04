Guardian Serbs: Heritage of Betrayal

Serbia, American allied in World War One provided the first victory at Cer, Serbia liberating the Balkans destroying the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian Empires.

Serbians were American allies in two World Wars providing the first victory at Cer, Serbia in 1918, liberating the Balkans. Serbia lost 52% of her adult male population in WWI and 26 years later, again as allies against the German Nazi occupation lost 30% of her overall population. On a per capita basis no country lost more in WWII than Serbia. While we all recognize the liquidation of 6 million Jews in that war the Jews came from 5 countries. The best part of Guardian Serbs was the retelling of the rescue of 513 American pilots downed over occupied Yugoslavia on their return from bombing the Ploiesti oil fields that Hitler relied on. The rescue of these American pilots was the single largest rescue of American troops from behind enemy lines in U.S. history and General Draza Mihailovic was posthumously provided our highest recognition, The Award of Merit, approved by an Act of Congress and given by President Harry S. Truman. Mhailovic was found guilty of treason by Tito's Communists system and executed by firing squad. Marshall Tito forbade any of the American pilots to testify in the General's show trial.

The author Dr. Samuel Mikolaski was born in Serbia in 1923. He emigrated with his parents to Canada when he was 4 years of age. Dr. Mikolaksi was educated at the University of Western Ontario; B.A. Arts and Biblical languages; MA, Philosophy; The University of London, B.D. Honors; and the University of Oxford, D. Phil.

History has not been fair to Serbia nor to its people. Its heroic role in defending Christian Europe from Islamic invasions and the terrible sacrifices suffered by Serbia in supporting the allies in two world wars have been forgotten. More devastating has been the 1999 illegal bombing of Serbia led by its former allies the United States and Britain. This infamous betrayal forms the major theme of the author’s book and reveals the hypocrisy and double standards practiced by the leaders of the so-called democratic countries. It is a book to be read not only by Serbians but more importantly by all those who still hold loyalty and freedom as values to cherish.

—James Bissett former Canadian Ambassador to the former Yugoslavia.