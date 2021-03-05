Hollywood Producer, Bryan Kestner, Surveys Palm Beach County for New Equestrian Unscripted Show
Chaz Harpman, professional rider and exclusive riding coach, looks at the course his student will jump in The Winter Equestrian Festival.
Sources Confirm: Kestner Spotted in Wellington, FL, and Palm Beach Restaurants such as Swifty'sWELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Producer notable for creating Planet Hollywood and Bravo Reality Show, Southern Charm, visits Wellington, Florida. Over 10 horseback riders report spotting Kestner in Grand Prix Village, a gated community where the world's top show jumpers and their horses call home.
Kestner, recognized for his expertise in talent scouting, casting, filming, and producing, provides reality-tv lovers an inside look into what really happens once the “show is over.”
“I am always looking for opportunities for viewers to see a brand-new way of living,” says Kestner. “The first step in my production process is finding particular lifestyles where I’m able to provide the audience with a peek behind the curtain.”
Kestner has spent his career in Hollywood working as an Executive Producer, actor, entrepreneur, and television Creator. Kestner confirms he is in the process of finding and assembling an eclectic cast that authentically covers all areas of the equestrian lifestyle.
Wellington, Florida, known for the Winter Equestrian Festival, hosts top equestrian show jumpers worldwide. The Winter Equestrian Festival also referred to as “WEF,” is arguably one of the most difficult and competitive horse shows recognized by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), the global governing body for equestrian sports, as well as its counterpart, the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), which serves as the National Governing Body for Equestrian Sport.
“It’s nearly impossible to ride here during circuit unless you have the funds to support you,” says Chaz Harpman, professional trainer and Wellington native. Harpman refused to put one price tag on the 3-month long horse show but gave us a minimum of $250,000.
