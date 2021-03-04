Securis recycles more than four million pounds of IT waste preventing hazardous materials from clogging landfills
As a trusted data destruction partner, Securis helps clients navigate a difficult climate of pandemic and recession while making them more environmentally soundCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chantilly, VA – March 4, 2021– Leading data destruction and asset recycling company Securis saw a record year in 2020 despite the unprecedented number of challenges. Overall, Securis was able to recycle more than four million pounds of IT equipment, keeping heavy metals and other toxins out of landfills. Securis also shred close to 65,000 hard drives, keeping clients’ data and valuable information safe and secure, while growing its commercial, residential, and municipal partnerships. With 2021 now underway and many of the same challenges still top-of-mind, Securis anticipates continued growth building off of its successful 2020.
“Like everyone else, we had to scramble and adjust in real-time to the quarantines, shutdowns, slowdowns, and overall chaos of the last year,” says Jeremy Farber, Securis’ Founder and CEO. “Luckily, we were able to meet the needs of our customers, begin working with other businesses and municipalities, and institute safety protocols to keep our teams safe and healthy while at work. Through it all, we never lost sight of how essential our work is for the organizations that we work with.”
As Securis continued its growth, the impact the company had on its clients had a global impact. More than four million pounds of IT equipment was repurposed, recycled, or resold rather than added to landfills - preventing waste, reducing the amount of toxins that could seep into the soil and groundwater, and providing gently used equipment for resale.
According to an article from The Atlantic, “The increase in consumption of electronics has two major adverse ecological effects. First, it significantly increases mining and procurement for the materials needed for production of gadgets. And second, discarded devices produce large quantities of electronic waste. That waste could be reduced through reuse, repair, or resale.” By working with Securis, organizations are doing their part to reduce the ecological strain that discarding electronics has on the planet. Additionally, many device components are made from materials that will remain intact for thousands of years. Securis takes its commitment to reducing e-waste seriously and is a proud partner of other like-minded organizations.
While the four million pounds of equipment that Securis recycled in 2020 benefited the environment, the 65,000 hard drives shredded benefited organizations and individuals alike by ensuring that personal data, trade secrets, and financial records were destroyed in a responsible and secure way.
Said Farber, “it’s no secret that data breaches continue to rise, with tens of billions of records stolen last year alone. A lot of this information was stolen from low-hanging corporate fruit: old, unused, and unsecured devices. Shredding the hard drives of such devices prevents critical information from falling into the wrong hands. Many of our clients are beginning to see hard drive shredding not only as asset management, but as part of their risk-mitigation strategy.”
Securis’ vision for 2021 is to build off of its unprecedented success of 2020 – continuing to build its reputation as a trusted data and IT asset destruction partner while being a strong environmental steward and corporate citizen.
About Securis
Securis, a faith-based company dedicated to helping its local and global community, is a leader in secure computer disposal, hard drive destruction, and all of the e-waste recycling that takes place when IT equipment reaches its end of life. They provide a complete audit of your IT recycling and asset destruction so you can stay in compliance with all of the relevant federal and local laws. Securis is the only IT recycling and data destruction partner you’ll need.
To find out more about Securis, please visit https://securis.com.
Kristi Campbell
Securis
email us here
+1 800-731-1909