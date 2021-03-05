The Phirejets Support The Colorado Symphony Play On Recovery Fund with New Single “My Superstar”
Sales and streams of the new music single My Superstar by The Phirejets supporting the Colorado Symphony #PlayOn Recovery FundDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may be a new year, but the COVID crisis of 2020 is still being felt deeply by so many performers who are unable to ply their craft for audiences until it is safe again. From local bands to broadway, musicians are saddled with mounting debt and worried about whether they will be able to make a living in music anytime soon.
It is no different for orchestra and symphony musicians who have spent a lifetime in pursuit of mastering their instruments and performing the world’s best compositions for audiences worldwide.
In an effort to help support the world-class musicians of the Colorado Symphony until they can fill Boettcher Hall again, The Phirejets –a Denver-based rock band– is leading an effort to support the Colorado Symphony Play On Recovery Fund.
All proceeds from the band’s new single, “My Superstar,” (releasing March 5th, 2021 on all digital platforms as well as Bandcamp and iTunes for purchase) will be directed to the Play On Recovery Fund.
“As an enthusiastic annual supporter of the Colorado Symphony, I wanted to find a way to support the #PlayOn initiative. My dream was to directly hire and include some of the members in my latest recording project for the album, Cosmos,” said Phil Beaver, pianist and Executive Producer of The Phirejets. “The song ‘My Superstar’ was perfectly suited for a rich arrangement that could really shine with the best musicians in Colorado.”
Featuring select members of the award-winning Colorado Symphony, including Concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams on solo violin and Denver's "Queen of Blues" Erica Brown on vocals, the band’s new single being released March 5th– "My Superstar" – was recorded at Avalanche Studios in Denver. A classical and bold arrangement accented by romantic lyrics of love and longing while gazing at the stars.
Produced by Stu Miller, Philip Beaver. Arranged by Stu Miller, Philip Beaver. Engineered by Stu Miller, Dalton Monroe. Mixed by Stu Miller. Erica Brown - Vocals, Phil Beaver - Guitar, Yumi Hwang-Williams - Solo Violin, Miroslava Ivanchenko-Bartels - Violin, Basil Vendryes - Viola, Leah Kovach- Viola, Charlyn Campbell - Viola, Justin, Bartells - Trumpet, Brook Ferguson- Flute, Seoyoen Min - Cello, Rachel Ellins-Iozzia - Harp.
To find the many ways you can support the Play On Recovery Fund, please visit: https://coloradosymphony.org/HowYouCanHelp
To follow The Phirejets and stream the song, please visit https://thephirejets.com
