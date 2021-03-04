Homeowners, businesses, and individuals gain much needed insight for those who may receive summonses in New York City.
“Only by working together, we will keep making NYC an amazing place to live, raise families, and own businesses,” stated George Zouvelos, Event OrganizerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMBCA, the Eastern Mediterranean Business and Culture Alliance held a successful, and informative webinar on Thursday, February 25th 2021, hosting the guest speaker from the “New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) Commissioner, and the City of New York Chief Administrative Judge Hon. Jodi Kletter, along with her agency. The event was moderated by Richard Khuzami, who is the President of Old Astoria Neighborhood Association.
EMBCA, along with its event associated partners, offered this webinar to all New Yorkers, as a community service for homeowners, businesses, and or individuals to gain some much needed insight for those who may receive a summons (not a transit, traffic, parking or speeding ticket etc.) within the City of New York. The recorded live broadcast event can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/LPsDXfoP8aw
“I am very thankful that the New York City leadership of the Hellenic Greek American community invited me to speak at this multicultural, and diverse citywide grassroots webinar event. OATH’s continuing mission is to provide fair and neutral administrative proceedings, which protect the due process rights of all litigants-the public at large,” stated Commissioner Kletter.
The event was in association with George Zouvelos, the elected AHEPA NY State District six Warden, and the Executive Producer of Fiat Lux Pictures and Film Studios; the AHEPA Hermes Ch. No. 186 of Astoria New York City; the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association; #AHEPA New York Empire State District 6; Dimitris Filippidis, a radio host and journalist from Hellas-FM Hellenic-Radio; George Alexiou, the President of the Greek American Homeowners Association; the American Sephardic Federation; the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce; the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island Chambers of Commerce; and, other community and business leaders. Moreover, New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes, and New York Assembly Member Michael Tannousis were invited attendees.
“Over 50, 000 different types of violations can be issued by more than a dozen New York city agencies to individuals, homeowners and businesses. That is why I deemed it crucial and agreed to host this informative and free event, in association with our grassroots community and business partners,” stated #LouisKatsos.
The "NYC Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) Community Service” Panel Discussion event was organized by George Zouvelos, along with OATH Deputy Commissioner of Legislative Affairs John Castelli Esq., and Special Assistant to the Commissioner Rachel Amar, who together with other OATH staff assisted in organizing this Public Service free event.
The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) is a fraternal organization founded on July 26, 1922, in Atlanta, Georgia. AHEPA was founded to fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred felt at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan. It is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.
The East Mediterranean Business Cultural Alliance (EMBCA, Inc.) was established in New York by professionals and scholars, from various backgrounds and expertise, to organize and promote the professional and educational interests of East Mediterranean Americans. Although a relatively new organization EMBCA currently has over 5,000 contacts and members in the community including among others executives from various industries including the development, design and construction community as well as from the legal, banking, educational/scholar, think tank, research, art, music professions and communities. EMBCA’s goals are to organize, promote and fund all manner of The mission of AHEPA is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.
