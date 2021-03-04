PennDOT to Begin Construction on Safety Improvement Project on Marshall Road in Lansdowne Borough, Upper Darby Township

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department Of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 16, on a project to improve travel and safety on Marshall Road between Wycombe Avenue and Church Lane in Lansdowne Borough and Upper Darby Township, Delaware County.

Under this safety improvement project, PennDOT will upgrade signalization, modify intersections, install ADA curb ramps, and resurface and restripe the corridor. Traffic signals will be updated with vehicle detection and pedestrian signal equipment, mounted on new mast arms and connected via wireless technology, which will transmit real-time data back to the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center in King of Prussia for enhanced optimization and emergency incident management.

As part of the project, Marshall Road will be reduced from its current undivided four-lane highway to a three-lane corridor between Wycombe Avenue and Hampden Road. This restriping will involve the addition of a center left-turn lane. The contractor will also place a high-friction surface treatment on the pavement at approaches to select intersections within the road-diet limits to improve travel and safety during inclement weather. Left-turn lanes will be added at five intersections, and right-turn lanes will be added at three intersections. Three intersections along the corridor will have left-turn lanes modified and improved.

Beginning Tuesday, March 16, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on Marshall Road between Wycombe Avenue and Church Lane. The periodic lane closures will take place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through late April.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the $4,204,835 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in early-summer 2022.

