CIO Leadership: The CIO as a Change Agent to Drive the Business Forward Will Be at the Forefront of the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Speakers and attendees in this interactive event will also explore the role of business technology executives in developing new business models and go-to-market strategies

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be co-hosting its 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 10 with UK Innovative Tech Leaders, a community of senior IT leaders from across the U.K. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.



Topics to be discussed at the U.K. CIO Executive Summit will include monitoring employee wellness, recommendations for communicating cyber risks to top executives and board members, and how CIOs can act as a change agent with the executive team and for moving the business forward.

“Right now, CIOs and tech leaders are at the forefront of enormous change,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The nature of business has been completely altered and companies need someone who can foresee opportunities for success as well as the risks that are looming.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the U.K. CIO Summit include:

Danny Attias , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan Ezechi Britton , Founding Member, Principal and CTO in Residence, Impact X Capital Partners LLP

, Founding Member, Principal and CTO in Residence, Impact X Capital Partners LLP David Clarke , Chief Information Technical Security Officer, Cyber Defence Expert, Vciso Information Security

, Chief Information Technical Security Officer, Cyber Defence Expert, Vciso Information Security Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Joanna Drake , CIO, The Hut Group

, CIO, The Hut Group Ibukun Emmanuel-Adebayo , VP - Senior Functional Cybersecurity Expert

, VP - Senior Functional Cybersecurity Expert Vicky Higgin , CIO, Highways England

, CIO, Highways England Vanessa Howlison , CFO, Highways England

, CFO, Highways England Stuart Hughes , Chief Information and Digital Officer, Rolls-Royce

, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Rolls-Royce Dutt Kalluri , SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge Graham Spivey . Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders

. Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders David Wilde , Owner and Managing Director and NED, DWilde Consulting

, Owner and Managing Director and NED, DWilde Consulting Glen Williams , CEO, North

, CEO, North Nicholas Woods, CIO at MAG (Airports Group)

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium , Tessian, and UK IT Leaders.

UPCOMING EVENTS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 11. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the criticality of leading authentically in difficult times, the importance of the rapid delivery of insights to the C-suite to achieve success and enabling the need for speed for CEOs and business leaders to keep pace with today’s accelerated business environment.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Marc Carlson , VP & CIO, Land O'Lakes

, VP & CIO, Land O'Lakes Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Jeff Gallino , CTO, Founder, CallMiner

, CTO, Founder, CallMiner Poonam Gulati , Sr. Principal Consultant with the Advisory Services Organization, Informatica

, Sr. Principal Consultant with the Advisory Services Organization, Informatica Brian Krail , VP IT Services, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, VP IT Services, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Ken Lawrence , VP of Technology Services & Information Technology, Partner’s Federal Credit Union

, VP of Technology Services & Information Technology, Partner’s Federal Credit Union Tomas Maldonado , CISO, National Football League

, CISO, National Football League Roman Malkin , Director IT Security and Compliance, Red Lobster

, Director IT Security and Compliance, Red Lobster Andrew McIntyre , SVP, Technology & Innovation, Vinik Sports Group

, SVP, Technology & Innovation, Vinik Sports Group Onyeka Nchege , SVP & CIO, Novant Health

, SVP & CIO, Novant Health Serena Sacks , General Manager Customer Success – U.S. Education, Microsoft

, General Manager Customer Success – U.S. Education, Microsoft Marcus Session , President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

, President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport Ken Washington, CIO & VP, Tampa Port Authority



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 11 will include CallMiner, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Informatica, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16. Topics to be discussed at this event will include exploiting the ‘Internet of Behavior’ to better understand customers, leveraging the convergence of cognitive technologies such as AI, RPA and computer vision for value, and examples of technologies CIOs can and should be prioritize in their strategies.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Dave Clifford , Head of Strategic Innovation, Cavnue

, Head of Strategic Innovation, Cavnue Marcus Collins , Co-Director of the Yaffe Digital Media Initiative, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

, Co-Director of the Yaffe Digital Media Initiative, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Daryl Dellinger , Regional CIO IT North America, Continental Automotive Systems

, Regional CIO IT North America, Continental Automotive Systems Nora Grasselli , Program Director, ESMT Berlin

, Program Director, ESMT Berlin Eric Hall , Senior Manager, FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

, Senior Manager, FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

, CIO, Inteva Products LLC Dan Jones , Senior Vice President of Data Intelligence, Quicken Loans

, Senior Vice President of Data Intelligence, Quicken Loans Elizabeth Klee , CIO, Urban Science

, CIO, Urban Science Sireesha Mandava , CIO, GreenPath

, CIO, GreenPath Nicholas Parrotta , Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International Bob Pearson , CEO, The Bliss Group

, CEO, The Bliss Group Richard Peters , CISO, Operational Technology NA, Fortinet

, CISO, Operational Technology NA, Fortinet Sanjay Rishi , Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL

, Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL Srikrupa (Krupa) Srivatsan , Director, Cybersecurity Product Marketing, Infoblox

, Director, Cybersecurity Product Marketing, Infoblox Jason Torrez , Sr. Director, Software Engineering & Site Leader, GE Detroit Technology Center, GE Aviation

, Sr. Director, Software Engineering & Site Leader, GE Detroit Technology Center, GE Aviation Doug Wiescinski, Retired Partner, Plante Moran, Program Director, BDMP Technologies



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16 will include Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, NPower, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Detroit, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how the SolarWinds attack is placing a fresh lens on assessing third-party risk; new efforts to evaluate supply-chain risk; and how the evolving threat landscape is prompting CISOs and hiring managers to identify, recruit and reskill the new skill sets that are needed to protect the enterprise going forward.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Abhishek Agarwal , Chief Information Security Officer, Fresenius Medical Care

, Chief Information Security Officer, Fresenius Medical Care Jesse Bociek , CISO, Global Information Security, Tenneco

, CISO, Global Information Security, Tenneco Elisabeth Case , Managing Director, Marsh

, Managing Director, Marsh Chris Convey , VP, IT Risk Management and CISO, Sharp HealthCare

, VP, IT Risk Management and CISO, Sharp HealthCare Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Kostas Georgakopoulos , CISO, Procter & Gamble

, CISO, Procter & Gamble Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Patty Hatter , SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Chris Jacquet , Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Matias Madou , CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior

, CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc.

, CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc. Vinay Venkataraghavan , Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks

, Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks John Viega, Co-Founder and CEO, Capsule8



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18 will include Arctic Wolf, Auth0, BetterCloud, Capsule8, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Secure Code Warrior, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Skybox Security, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next roundtable on March 24 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. ‘Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Attack’ will feature CISOs and cybersecurity industry CEOs on the continuing threats facing companies from the SolarWinds attack. These include how CISOs and security leaders need to reevaluate third-party risk and supply-chain vulnerabilities with a fresh lens. Featured speakers for the event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO of Airgap Networks Inc.; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of ArmorCode Inc.; and Rich Seiersen, Co-Founder and President, Soluble.

