Moore Kuehn Encourages MIK, SVAC, JCS, and ACND Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK)



The Michaels Companies, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Michaels will receive $22.00 per share.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC)



Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Cyxtera Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, Cyxtera will combine with Starboard Value to become publicly traded.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)



Communications Systems has agreed to be acquired by Pineapple Energy. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Communications Systems will initially own 37% of the combined company.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE: ACND)



Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Beacon Street Group. Under the proposed transaction, Ascendant Digital shareholders will own just 13% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

