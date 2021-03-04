Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BTBT DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bit Digital, Inc. – BTBT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=bit-digital-inc&id=2562 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=bit-digital-inc&id=2562

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 22, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that-   Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


