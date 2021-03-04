MARCH 15 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – GTT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gtt-communications-inc-2&id=2554 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gtt-communications-inc-2&id=2554

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 15, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the Company’s internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services; the Company’s previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments; inadequate internal controls would result in delays in the Company’s 10-Q quarterly reports; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756