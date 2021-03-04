BDO Canada Celebrates 100 Years of People Helping People Achieve their Dreams

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month marks 100 years that BDO Canada has been in the business of people helping people achieve their dreams. To celebrate the milestone, BDO Canada is inviting clients, partners, employees, and stakeholders to look back at the firm’s accomplishments, and to look ahead toward future achievements.



What started as a small office in Winnipeg, MB run by one entrepreneur grew to be a market-leading solution provider with significant presence across the country. Over the last century, BDO has taken a client-centric approach to helping business owners find their solutions—empowering small businesses to grow into the mid-market, and mid-market businesses to scale to enterprise levels. None of this would be possible without the strong client relationships that have been built and nurtured over the past decades between BDO teams and their clients.

“At BDO, we are committed to helping our clients achieve their dreams and still apply lessons we’ve learned from our humble beginnings to help shape their bright futures,” says Pat Kramer, CEO of BDO Canada. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished across Canada during ten exceptional decades of people, innovation, and growth, and am certain the next 100 will be even stronger.”

Throughout 2021, clients, partners, employees, and stakeholders will be participating in numerous celebrations to help commemorate this notable anniversary. Be sure to follow along with #BDO100 where you can reflect on BDO’s history, and look ahead to their future.

