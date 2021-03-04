Copperstate Farms Announces Plans to Expand Cannabis Cultivation to 80-Acres Under Glass in Snowflake, Arizona

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced plans to expand its cultivation space to 80 acres in Snowflake, Arizona. The decision to double its production footprint from 40 acres to 80 acres of greenhouses comes on the cusp of the Company’s fifth business anniversary since co-founder and Managing Director Fife Symington established Copperstate Farms in 2016.



On Tuesday, March 2nd, the Company received approval from the Town of Snowflake for a Development Agreement that reaffirms and expands Copperstate Farms marijuana Special Use Permit covering a 150-acre parcel. The new 40-acre, state-of-the-art greenhouse will be located on that property, which is already owned by Copperstate Farms.

“Over the past year, we’ve dialed in our infrastructure to handle some of the challenges of growing cannabis at scale, while also proactively preparing for the demands of a recreational market,” stated Symington, who has a strong background in commercial agriculture.

Symington worked internationally and developed more than 850 acres of vegetable greenhouses before pivoting his expertise to the cannabis industry.

Since its inception, Copperstate Farms has stayed true to its mission of bringing growth to the local and state economy. The Company is the largest employer in the town of Snowflake with over 400 employees and more than 650 in total, including its Phoenix operations.

“We love Arizona and are thrilled to announce this project that will drive further economic development in our community,” explained Symington.

This commitment has fostered a strong partnership between Copperstate Farms and local leaders, including the Town Manager of Snowflake, Brian Richards, “We are proud to support Copperstate and its growth. The company has become a valuable and intrinsic part of our community, generating hundreds of jobs and revitalizing our town.”

Currently, Copperstate Farms is the top cannabis wholesaler in Arizona, operating 40-acres of cultivation and incorporating top-tier grow technology with sustainability features around airflow, temperature control, light deprivation, and watering systems.

“We want to continue to provide high-quality flower both at our Sol Flower retail dispensaries and for our wholesale customers. With the rapid rollout of recreational sales, the time is now to replicate our systematic and sustainable approach with proven grow methods into our other acreage,” explained CEO at Copperstate Farms Pankaj Talwar.

Renowned for having the largest cannabis greenhouse in the United States, Copperstate Farms has been steadily advancing its grow capabilities. Last year, the Company renovated one of its ten-acre greenhouses and added a state-of-the-art hydrocarbon lab to produce its new concentrate brand arae.

With the recent legalization of adult-use cannabis, total market sales in Arizona are projected to reach $3B by 2023.

Beyond its extensive cultivation, Copperstate Farms operates four dispensary locations under the Sol Flower banner and is the parent company to house brands Copperstate, Good Things Coming, and arae, as well as its JV for DNA Genetics.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

