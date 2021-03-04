Media urged to recognize shift from “Autism Awareness Month” to “Autism Acceptance Month” this April

Autism community calls on media to move from using “awareness” to “acceptance” this April to foster change and inclusivity for those affected by autism.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Autism Society of America, along with leading disability organizations across the country, is announcing that it is formally shifting references of “Autism Awareness Month” to “Autism Acceptance Month” and is calling on the media to reflect this in their ongoing coverage.

April has widely been known as “Autism Awareness Month” in the United States as a way to empower autistic individuals and their families. Today, the autism community is calling on all media outlets to shift their language to match the growing need for acceptance within the community in preparation for any news coverage in the weeks ahead.

The shift in the use of terminology aims to foster acceptance to ignite change through improved support and opportunities in education, employment, accessible housing, affordable health care and comprehensive long-term services.

“While we will always work to spread awareness, words matter as we strive for autistic individuals to live fully in all areas of life,” says Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. “As many individuals and families affected by autism know, acceptance is often one of the biggest barriers to finding and developing a strong support system.”

Autism community advocates across the country have a long-standing history of using the term “acceptance” as a means of more fully integrating those 1 in every 54 Americans living with autism into our social fabric. The Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) has been framing April as Autism Acceptance Month since 2011, stating “Acceptance of autism as a natural condition in the human experience is necessary for real dialogue to occur.”

Other groups that have been using ‘acceptance’ through the month of April include the Administration for Community Living, Association of University Centers on Disabilities, Autistic Women and Non-Binary Network, Easter Seals, First Place AZ, National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD), and The Arc.

There has never been a formal designation for the month, regardless of terminology. Therefore, as part of this shift, the Autism Society of America is leading a significant effort for the federal government to officially designate April as “Autism Acceptance Month.”

This will coincide with their campaign to #CelebrateDifferences, which encourages individuals with autism and their families to live full, quality lives through connection and acceptance. More on the campaign will be released in the coming weeks.

*Interviews Available*

Christopher Banks, President and CEO of Autism Society of America, and representative families and individuals can be available to answer questions and provide comment. If you’re interested in scheduling an interview, please contact Nathan Wilson at 316-250-2751 or nathanw@strategies360.com.

About the Autism Society of America

The Autism Society is the nation’s oldest leading grassroots autism organization and exists to improve the lives of all affected by autism. Annually, the Autism Society and it’s 75 local affiliates served over half a million individuals impacted by autism through education, advocacy, information and referral services, support, and providing community inclusion and acceptance at the national, state and local levels. For more information, go to www.autism-society.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Nathan Wilson Autism Society of America 3162502751 nathanw@strategies360.com Kristyn Roth Autism Society of America 240-802-6051 Kroth@Autism-society.org