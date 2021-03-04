SMS Equipment Alaska New Dealership Agreement with NPK Attachments

/EIN News/ -- ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment (Alaska) Inc., a leading industry provider of construction and mining equipment, will be the Alaskan dealer for world-leading attachment manufacturer NPK.



SMS Equipment Alaska will sell and support NPK attachments from hydraulic hammers, compactors, concrete crushers, and pedestal boom systems. NPK Attachments are utilized in demolition and concrete recycling, scrap metal recycling and handling, construction, forestry, utility, mining, quarry, and aggregate industries. Access to new attachments, parts, and support will be available across Alaska via SMS Equipment’s Anchorage location.

As an industry-leading, full-service, heavy equipment and attachment dealership, we represent renowned brands, including Komatsu, Takeuchi, Generac Industrial Power and provide equipment sales and services to the mining, forestry and utility industries. The addition of NPK attachments reinforces SMS Equipment’s path to becoming the #1 Equipment Solutions provider in Alaska.

SMS Equipment President and COO Robin Heard said, “SMS Equipment focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our customers have access to the best products. NPK is a world-class leader in the construction and mining attachments and shares our commitment to deliver customer value and product innovation. This is a great addition to SMS Equipment’s portfolio of world-class products and further solidifies our position as the #1 Equipment Solution Provider in Alaska.”

NPK Construction Equipment President, Dan Tyrrell, said “NPK Construction Equipment is excited to extend our Tier I dealer sales and support network to SMS Equipment to cover the state of Alaska. SMS Equipment’s network in Alaska, along with a company dedication to customer product support and overall capabilities, provides the manufacture/dealer collaboration, which extends NPK’s ability to provide product sales, parts, and support to our customers and the business segments (construction, demolition, mining, pipeline, and aggregate) we serve.”

About NPK Group

The “NPK” trademark has become a symbol for quality products worldwide. A serious commitment to product support enables NPK to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. NPK has always operated under the principle to be responsive & provide exceptional service to its dealers and their customers.

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands, including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 40 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in a cleaner, more efficient way to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com.



CONTACTS:

SMS Equipment Inc.

Contact: Roy Lapa

Phone: 780-948-2235

Email: rlapa@smsequip.com

NPK Construction Equipment

Claudio Calzado

Phone: 440-232-7900

Email: claudioc@npkce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/751b9787-58d6-4408-baba-dbc5c36649f6