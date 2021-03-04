Bertoia’s to auction magnificent Aaron and Abby Schroeder antique bank and toy collection, March 5-6

Francis, Field & Francis (American) Omnibus, mid-19th century, 15.5in long, painted tin with original coachman figure. Perhaps the nicest of very few known examples. Provenance: Perelman Antique Toy Museum, Philadelphia. Estimate $20,000-$30,000

J. & E. Stevens (American), Girl Skipping Rope cast-iron mechanical bank. Book example depicted in Blair Whitton's 1981 reference ‘Clockwork Toys.’ Pristine to near-mint condition. Estimate $70,000-$100,000

One of few known examples of Ives’ (American) Monkey Perambulator clockwork toy. Cast-iron horse head and wheels, painted wood cart. Excellent to pristine condition. Estimate $20,000-$30,000

Lehmann (German) ‘Boxer Rebellion’ wind-up tin toy with original pictorial box and instructions. Inspired by Boxer Rebellion of the early 1900s. One of the rarest and most desirable of all Lehmann toys. Estimate $15,000-$25,000