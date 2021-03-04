Oregon’s Tualatin Valley Launches “The Great 2021 Getaway Giveaway,” Designed to Stimulate the Local Tourism Economy
The giveaway is an initiative to stimulate the local tourism economy by purchasing goods and services now and inspiring future travel to the destination.
By pre-purchasing all of the prizes for the sweepstakes, the WCVA has leveraged our resources for a much-needed monetary impact today and to attract travelers in the near future.”BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February, Oregon’s Washington County Visitors Association (WCVA) launched “The Great 2021 Getaway Giveaway,” a new initiative designed to stimulate Washington County’s hospitality industry, giving more than a thousand wanderlusters an opportunity to win hotel stays in Oregon’s Tualatin Valley. The giveaway is designed to aid in economic recovery in Tualatin Valley by purchasing in advance more than $330,000 in products from participating hotels, restaurants and attractions.
“By pre-purchasing all of the prizes for the sweepstakes, the WCVA has leveraged our resources for a much-needed monetary impact today and to attract travelers in the near future,” said Carolyn McCormick, president and CEO of the WCVA.
"We couldn’t be more grateful for the innovation and leadership of the WCVA as we struggle through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Scott Youngblood, general manager of the Embassy Suites Washington Square. "This infusion of resource will help our business, our employees and our valued vendor partners as we deliver uncompromising service and safe accommodations to essential travelers."
In April 2020, the WCVA issued stimulus grants to Washington County hotels of cash payments of $10,000, for a total of $550,000 awarded in grants. This second stimulus from the WCVA includes local restaurants and attractions.
About “The Great 2021 Getaway Giveaway
“The Great 2021 Getaway Giveaway” includes a prize total of 2,021 hotel room nights in Oregon’s Tualatin Valley, which is renowned for its acclaimed wineries and breweries, numerous scenic nature trails, celebrated restaurants and tax-free shopping.
Four lucky grand-prize winners will receive a trip to Tualatin Valley, including a four-night hotel stay and airfare, and 1,002 first-prize winners will receive a two-night hotel stay. To enter, visit tualatinvalley.org/2021nights.
Four (4) Grand Prizes*
• Round-trip airfare for two
• Rental car voucher
• Four-night hotel stay
• Dinner for two at a local, independent restaurant
• A special gift to complement the stay
*Grand prize winners may be subject to federal, state and local taxes on the prize.
1,002 First Prizes**
• Two-night hotel stay
• Dinner for two at a local, independent restaurant
• A special gift to complement the stay
**First prize winners will be responsible for travel costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of the prize.
The sweepstakes entry period started February 15, 2021 and runs through June 15, 2021. Travel and accommodations are valid from June 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Monthly Entry Periods: February 15-March 15, March 16-April 15, April 16-May 15 and May 16-June 15. Participants are encouraged to come back each month to enter. Entrants may also share on social media for additional chances to win.
No purchase is necessary. The giveaway is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry (excluding FL, HI, NY, and these counties in Oregon: Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, & Washington). Void where prohibited. Complete rules and regulations are available at tualatinvalley.org/rules.
Participating Hotels
Aloft Hillsboro-Beaverton, Century Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Portland Beaverton, Courtyard by Marriott Portland Hillsboro, Courtyard by Marriott Portland Tigard, Embassy Suites-Hillsboro, Embassy Suites Washington Square, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Portland West/Beaverton, Hampton Inn & Suites Portland/Hillsboro-Evergreen, Hampton Inn Sherwood Portland, Hilton Garden Inn Portland/Beaverton, Holiday Inn Hillsboro, Holiday Inn Portland South, Homewood Suites by Hilton Hillsboro/Beaverton, McMenamins Grand Lodge, Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Hillsboro/Brookwood, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Portland Hillsboro, Staybridge Suites Hillsboro North, Staybridge Suites Hillsboro – Orenco Station, The Grand Hotel at Bridgeport, The Orenco, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Portland Beaverton (see full list at tualatinvalley.org/partners)
About Tualatin Valley
Nestled between Portland and the Oregon Coast, Tualatin Valley is an ideal Pacific Northwest escape, with activities perfect for safe, social distancing. Home to hiking, cycling, camping, farmers markets, award-winning wineries, breweries, dining and more, Tualatin Valley has no shortage of wonderful memory-making adventures. Additionally, in 2020, the Tualatin Valley welcomed two new area viticultural areas (AVAs), the Laurelwood District and Tualatin Hills, further solidifying the region and its 30 estate wineries as a celebrated viticulture destination.
For more information about Tualatin Valley, visit tualatinvalley.org.
For high-resolution images of the Tualatin Valley, please visit: : tualatinvalley.org/media-press/photo-gallery.
About Washington County Visitors Association
The Washington County Visitors Association (WCVA) is a non-profit destination marketing organization that serves the region’s tourism industry by actively promoting Oregon’s Washington County/Tualatin Valley as a desired tourism destination to business and leisure travelers, sports and event planners, meeting planners and group tour operators. The WCVA is funded by 2.33 percentage of transient lodging tax (TLT) generated and collected in Washington County. The WCVA markets the destination as “The Tualatin Valley.”
For more information about the WCVA, visit wcva.org.
