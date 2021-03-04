Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,904 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s Plans for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in RTP

»

Statement from Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s Plans for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in RTP

Statement from Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s plans for new gene therapy manufacturing facility in RTP:

“North Carolina’s diverse and highly-skilled workforce continues to make NC a destination for investments from global leaders in the life sciences industry,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Biogen represents the caliber of high-impact, innovative companies our state must continue to attract and support to secure good jobs for a strong economy. Not only are they focused on improving people’s lives with breakthrough, best in-class therapies, but as a former Biogen executive, I can attest to their commitment to serve our communities and contribute to a sustainable, equitable economy.”

You just read:

Statement from Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s Plans for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in RTP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.