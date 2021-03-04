Cumming Consulting Group Celebrates Five Years of Growth and Excellence
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumming Consulting Group is celebrating five years of being in business. The company’s CEO Matthew Cumming has announced that they will be having a celebration dinner at the end of this week in Georgia. It has been five years of big challenges and achievements, and the company is getting stronger every year. All the company’s customers and major stakeholders are invited to share in the company’s success and make more connections as each and every one has had a role to play to get this company to where it is now. Invitations have already been extended in kind to expected visitors.
Company’s Achievements
Matthew Key Cumming began Cumming Consulting five years ago as a step up to a career that saw him work for several marketing firms in the country. He established the company’s headquarters in Georgia and leveraged both knowledge and experience to create its success. Some of the company’s significant achievements are:
Partnership with Major Companies
Cumming Consulting Group started as a small consultancy group working with individual clients in Georgia. Over time, the company has significantly grown its customer base and recently reached a milestone of one hundred consistent clients, ten of them being major multinational companies. The company’s marketing and advertising department intends to stir up its marketing efforts to ensure that they grow at a much faster pace in the next five years. It aims to surpass the first five years’ achievement by at least 75 per cent, and has a strategy in place to help reach this goal.
Hosted Major Conferences
In the year 2019, the company organized and held two major conferences where marketers and entrepreneurs from all over the world attended. The two conferences were in partnership with world-renowned corporations, including big tech companies. These events were held in Montreal, Canada and Georgia. The conferences gave Cumming Consulting Group a major boost by drawing a lot of positive attention towards the company and garnering some significant clients. The company had hoped to maintain this continued growth, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the group’s development. Nevertheless, there is still hope as the world struggles to get rid of the monstrous virus that has slumped business the world over.
Helped Several SMEs Grow
As mentioned earlier, Cumming Consulting Group has been assisting companies in managing both simple and complex projects, helping them with digital or rather internet marketing, as well as assist with branding and promotions all over Georgia. The group has worked extra hard to help small-scale entrepreneurs grow from being start-ups to established businesses. So far, Cumming Consulting has helped about twenty start-ups stabilize their businesses by bringing in consistent clients through effective and efficient marketing and branding campaigns.
Listed in Major Business Magazines
Cumming Consulting Group is not yet a large corporation, but it is already hitting various business magazines’ headlines. The company was recently mentioned in the “Top 1000 Businesses” in the country and in “Top Growing Businesses of 2020”. In the later magazine, Cumming Consulting Group has been ranked at 150 top growing businesses in the country and top 20 in Georgia. It hopes to raise through the ranks and get to at least the top 50 in the country. These mentions show that the company is doing well and is making an impact in the industry. The company intends to maintain this trend and assist as many other businesses grow in the coming years. It looks forward to getting mentioned in the “Fortune 500” magazine a few years from now.
Earned the First Million in Revenue
For a start-up that has been around for just five years, reaching a million mark in revenue has been an outstanding achievement. Cummings Consulting Group has worked hard to rake in as much revenue as possible while still maintaining quality service delivery. The company is working hard to increase sales through aggressive marketing to win as many clients as possible.
Eulerian Certification
Eulerian Certification is a certification awarded to companies that have helped businesses convert their marketing and branding into a revenue-generating business. Getting this certification means that as a marketing company, you are not just putting other companies out there for the sake of exposure, but pushing the marketing campaigns to translate into actual business. This has been the goal of Cumming Consulting Group and hence the certification. In the last five years, the agency has brought business to a lot of start-ups and running companies in Georgia.
Future Plans
Forging ahead, Cumming Consulting Group aims to change how business is done in Georgia and all over the country. There are still many companies that are yet to tap into the potential of internet marketing. They are still unaware of the extent to which digital marketing can scale up their businesses. Cumming Consulting aims to tap into this market and help them transform their businesses.
Using Cryptocurrency
While there are many digital or internet marketing companies, most are still tied to fiat currency in their transactions. They are yet to appreciate the power inherent in digital coins or cryptocurrency. Cumming Consulting has seen this need and gap and aims to introduce digital payments in cryptocurrency, especially using bitcoin. The use of such an innovative mode of payments will significantly reduce the costs of transactions and encourage more start-ups to tap into the power of internet marketing.
Help Businesses Overcome COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely devastated businesses all over the world. Businesses in Georgia haven’t been spared. As a marketing company, Cumming Consulting intends to assist all of the company’s customer recover through subsidized marketing and return to their normal operations as the world works towards eradicating the virus and getting back to business. The company will reduce both marketing and branding prices and offer favorable prices for managing companies’ projects. This campaign aims to lift as many small businesses as possible that had stalled due to the pandemic.
Cumming Consulting Group is a marketing consultancy firm that offers internet marketing and branding services. It is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
