Plate Nextdoor and Wellable Partner to Provide Cultural Experiences in the Workplace

Plate Nextdoor offers in-person and virtual global cooking classes and private events.

Wellable will offer team-building cultural and healthy cooking classes with partner Plate Nextdoor.

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plate Nextdoor, a Boston-based start-up that specializes in global cooking, beverage, and baking events, is partnering with Wellable to provide another option to build community and culture in the workplace.

Wellable, a technology and service company that provides employee wellness benefits to corporations, commercial offices, residential properties, and health insurance companies, found Plate Nextdoor’s cultural and skill-based cooking classes to be in line with their clients’ needs.

Plate Nextdoor provides experiences in global cooking and baking, with instructors around the globe. With the pandemic, many events went virtual, with instructors cooking in their home kitchens with a two-camera set-up. Instructors often cook along with their participants, making it an immersive experience. Classes are aided by storytelling from the instructor about the food’s origins and cultural significance.

“When a country has a racially and ethnically diverse population,” says Plate Nextdoor CEO Supriya Shekar, “it becomes more important for people to understand each other's set of views to live and work in harmony. The partnership with Wellable will help strengthen their clients’ workplaces with team building and an appreciation for cultures outside of their own.”

There is an entire calendar of virtual events by Plate Nextdoor planned for this year’s partnership with Wellable, with a focus on healthy cooking and holiday-themed events.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Plate Nextdoor to offer our clients the opportunity to partake in cultural cooking classes. Plate Nextdoor’s variety of class types and skilled artisan cooks is the perfect complement to Wellable’s already established corporate wellness solutions like wellness challenges, fitness classes, and health coaching,” says Wellable’s Director of Tenant Experience Lyndsey Morash. “Expanding our food and nutrition options with a company like Plate Nextdoor, at a time when more people are cooking at home and need recipe inspiration, is a great win for our health-minded clients looking for innovative and engaging wellness benefits.”

The partnership between Wellable and Plate Nextdoor began in June 2020, as more events were going virtual. Plate Nextdoor has hosted classes for Wellable’s clients, including a session on making Japanese Okonomiyaki (a savory pancake), and a Mardi Gras cooking party where Wellable’s clients learned about New Orleans’ cuisine and culture, and its famous “Hurricane” cocktail.

Private virtual events can be scheduled with Plate Nextdoor. For more information, contact info@platenextdoor.com.

About Plate Nextdoor

Plate Nextdoor offers opportunities to build communities and educate people on cultural diversity with virtual classes in food, art, music and more, taught by a diverse and talented group of instructors. The start-up, based in Boston, initially hosted in-home cooking classes and in-person events. Now, more of the instruction is going online — and not just because of Covid-19. The organization aims to grow its reach nationally, and eventually globally, bringing people all around the world together to experience unfamiliar cultures. Visit Plate Nextdoor online at www.platenextdoor.com.

About Wellable

Wellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being educational modules and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with virtual and on-site services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and greater business success. Wellable works with employers, health plans, and properties of all sizes across the world and has active users in more than 33 different countries. Visit Wellable online at www.wellable.co.