New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New Mexico to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-If He Had Navy-Workplace Asbestos Exposure

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in New Mexico and who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are trying to identify in over 60 years old-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at one of New Mexico’s air force bases, workers at one of New Mexico’s dozen plus power plants, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.