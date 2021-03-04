» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $4.7 millio...

Department of Natural Resources awards $4.7 million in assistance to Pierce City

City will make extensive drinking water system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 4, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded financial assistance totaling $4.7 million to Pierce City for upgrades to the city’s drinking water distribution, storage and supply systems. The combined cost is expected to be $5.2 million and the project is anticipated to be completed by July 2021.

The project includes well-house improvements, replacement of approximately 45,600 feet of existing water main and rehabilitation of the city’s water tower. With these improvements the city can continue to offer its citizens safe drinking water for years to come with a modern, well-functioning drinking water system.

Project funding will comprise a $2 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant and a $2.7 million low-interest loan from the Department of Natural Resources, along with a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Economic Development and $1,500 from other sources. The low-interest loan is estimated to save ratepayers $2 million in principal and approximately $585,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“I believe it is state government’s responsibility to ensure every Missouri community has what it needs to grow and meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Governor Mike Parson. “One of the many ways we can do this is by helping our towns and cities maintain and improve key infrastructure systems.”

“Our department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with public water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “By accessing available assistance, like the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, communities like Pierce City can make needed improvements to their water treatment systems and reap economic benefits in the process.”

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to drinking water treatment plants and distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, as well as interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and expert assistance provided by a department project manager throughout each project.

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

