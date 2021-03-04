Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,904 in the last 365 days.

Brooks Resources hires Chrissy Christoferson to head newly formed property management division

Chrissy Christoferson, Brooks Resources Corporation

Heartwood Commercial Management is newest venture for the established Bend, Oregon real estate development company

We continue to grow and add new properties to our portfolio, so it made sense to provide our tenants with first-hand property management services under the Brooks Resources umbrella.”
— Kirk Schueler, President and CEO of Brooks Resources
BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Resources Corporation, an established Central Oregon real estate development company, has hired Chrissy Christoferson to run its newly formed property management division, Heartwood Commercial Management. Christoferson will apply her extensive experience as a property manager, as well as her customer service and entrepreneurial skills, to her new role.

"We continue to grow and add new properties to our portfolio, so it made sense to provide our tenants with first-hand property management services under the Brooks Resources umbrella," said Kirk Schueler, president and CEO of Brooks Resources. "We believe that by providing those services in-house, coupled with Chrissy’s expertise, we will be able to maintain strong relationships with our tenants and provide the highest level of service to them."

As head of Heartwood Commercial Management, Christoferson will oversee and direct the management of Brooks Resources’ income properties, including managing each property’s day-to-day needs. She will act as a primary point of contact and provide expert service to all tenants.

Prior to this new role, Christoferson served as the property manager and office manager for Veracity Property Management, where she managed both residential and commercial real estate, as well working closely with the company’s CFO on accounting strategies and tasks. Prior to this, she worked in operations for Valentine Ventures and co-owned and operated Bend, Oregon children’s shop Stone Soup. Christoferson holds a Bachelor of Arts from Washington State University and lives in Bend.

About Brooks Resources Corporation
Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.

Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
+1 541-382-1662
email us here

You just read:

Brooks Resources hires Chrissy Christoferson to head newly formed property management division

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.