Brooks Resources hires Chrissy Christoferson to head newly formed property management division
Heartwood Commercial Management is newest venture for the established Bend, Oregon real estate development company
Brooks Resources Corporation, an established Central Oregon real estate development company, has hired Chrissy Christoferson to run its newly formed property management division, Heartwood Commercial Management. Christoferson will apply her extensive experience as a property manager, as well as her customer service and entrepreneurial skills, to her new role.
— Kirk Schueler, President and CEO of Brooks Resources
"We continue to grow and add new properties to our portfolio, so it made sense to provide our tenants with first-hand property management services under the Brooks Resources umbrella," said Kirk Schueler, president and CEO of Brooks Resources. "We believe that by providing those services in-house, coupled with Chrissy’s expertise, we will be able to maintain strong relationships with our tenants and provide the highest level of service to them."
As head of Heartwood Commercial Management, Christoferson will oversee and direct the management of Brooks Resources’ income properties, including managing each property’s day-to-day needs. She will act as a primary point of contact and provide expert service to all tenants.
Prior to this new role, Christoferson served as the property manager and office manager for Veracity Property Management, where she managed both residential and commercial real estate, as well working closely with the company’s CFO on accounting strategies and tasks. Prior to this, she worked in operations for Valentine Ventures and co-owned and operated Bend, Oregon children’s shop Stone Soup. Christoferson holds a Bachelor of Arts from Washington State University and lives in Bend.
About Brooks Resources Corporation
Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
