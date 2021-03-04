Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Study Suggests Semen cuscutae May Repair Spermatogenic Dysfunction Related to Male Infertility

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A January 2020 study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that Semen cuscutae and Goji berry (Fructus Lycii) may repair spermatogenic dysfunction, which is related to male infertility. Male infertility can be caused by genetic defects that increase in prevalence when spermatogenesis is severely impaired. Currently, a specific causal diagnosis can be attributed to about 28% of unselected infertile men according to the large dataset used by the Journal of Medical Genetics.

Semen cuscutae extract may invigorate the male reproductive system and endocrine function. While it is not a direct stimulant to either the pituitary or the testes, it may improve the function of the gonadotropin/luteinizing hormone (LH) receptor. It also enhances reactivity of the pituitary to gonadotropin-releasing hormone. In men, LH causes the testicles to make testosterone. Using Semen cuscutae extract may result in improved testosterone and LH secretion and improved expression of the androgen receptor gene.

In addition, Semen cuscutae may promote men’s sexual and reproductive health by showing the ability to improve in vitro human sperm motility. Sperm membrane function may become more stabilized after incubation. As a result, Semen cuscutae decoction may effectively promote sperm motility and membrane function. Semen cuscutae may thus be beneficial in helping to support treatment for male sterility and may raise success rate in artificial insemination.

“Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight,” says Van der Linden. “We selected it as one of the handful of global extracts we sell because studies suggest it supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health. It also has strong antioxidant properties and shows an immunosuppressive effect on dendritic cells, meaning it has potential to provide support for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.”

Semen cuscutae properties found statistically significant include adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-senescence, cardio-protective, neuroprotective, immunomodulatory, neurotrophic, nootropic, and osteogenic. Its neuroprotective benefits include helping to protect nerve cells against damage, degeneration, or impairment of function.

Semen cuscutae’s many health benefits suggest that it provides support for issues with sexual and reproductive health, the endocrine system, the immune system, kidney health, vision and eye health, and liver and spleen health. There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to health will benefit from support with Semen cuscutae as a health supplement.

About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra). The company’s teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book.

