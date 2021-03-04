New Study Suggests Semen cuscutae May Repair Spermatogenic Dysfunction Related to Male Infertility

Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight

Studies suggest Semen cuscutae extract supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health

Semen cuscutae extract may invigorate the male reproductive system and endocrine function.

Semen cuscutae’s many health benefits suggest that it provides support for issues with sexual and reproductive health, the endocrine system, the immune system, kidney health, vision and eye health, and liver and spleen health.