Celebrate International Women's Day with Eternal Roses®
Let's Celebrate International Women's Day This Year by Honoring The Real Wonder WomenNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 8th of March, let's #choosetochallenge. Let's challenge biases, inequality, harassment & injustice towards women globally. Let us not forget to stand up when we witness any suppression. "Because when we choose to stand for each other & lift each other, we will be laying the founding stones for brighter, safer future for our daughters, says Ms. Monica of Eternal Roses®.
Eternal Roses® co-founded and run by a woman and having a majority of women workforce believes in equal & diverse women empowerment. The company is very much involved with various charity organizations dealing with the betterment of various aspects of society & lives.
On the brighter side, being in the gifting industry, Eternal Roses® always finds people ordering floral arrangements or gifts during Women's Day. Therefore, it is a good sign that people are recognizing the involvement of women in the professional & personal areas. It is a sign of awareness and genuine consideration that leads people to buy gifts & flowers for women in their life.
This year, International Women's Day is on Monday, therefore it is a perfect opportunity to show appreciation to the woman boss or employer for their contribution. At Eternal Roses, we craft various personalized gifts made up of real preserved roses that act as a fine appreciation corporate gift. Some of our best-selling corporate selections are Mini Table Centerpieces, Floral Gift Boxes & Zodiac-Themed Gift Boxes.
International women's day is also the day to celebrate with your mom, sister, wife, or simply female friends. Gift them our signature centerpieces or exquisite range of preserved roses gift boxes of various sizes & budgets. The beauty of these eternal roses is they last for years and require no sunlight or water. They come in distinctly designed gift boxes and require zero maintenance. All our floral arrangements and gifts are completely handcrafted to maintain their exclusivity & sophisticated look.
As a known fact this year has been very tough & it will be a nice gesture if you render special appreciation to the women frontline warriors like the nurses, doctors, or anyone who are fighting to safeguard the lives of people from the pandemic. Why not gift them a Single Eternal Rose as a sign of gratitude. The best part is that we deliver most of our products all across the USA.
We hope, with the continued and collective effort we can be able to eradicate gender inequality, pay disparity, and violence towards women. with a more informed and educated community, we definitely can create a better & empathetic human race.
Happy International Women's Day 2021!
About Eternal Roses®
Eternal Roses® has become quite popular in a short span due to its creativity & spectacular designs. The company is globally recognized for its patented centerpieces and other preserved roses gifts.
Established in 2017, Eternal Roses® is a function-first company. Founded and run by US veteran Mr. Lance Horn & his wife Mrs. Monica Horn, Eternal Roses stands strong on creative innovation & value-added services. Since the beginning, the Horns family has focused on making best-in-class preserved rose products by using the highest quality materials and craftsmanship to deliver a product that will be admired by all.
The entrepreneurial vision was aimed at making Eternal Roses® a gift and décor brand that is more enduring than what traditional florists can offer, while still providing the freshness of natural roses. The team searched for premium roses all over the world for several years before sourcing and developing the initial collection for Eternal Roses®. Finally found them in the highlands of Ecuador, where fertile soil conditions and micro-climates are ideal for growing over 400 varieties. Explore the widest spectrum of our Eternal Roses and how they are turned into some masterpieces in various arrangements and collectible pieces.
Media Contact
Eternal Roses® | Premium Preserved Roses & Handmade Jewelry | New York
infoeternalroses@gmail.com
8884402255
2200 Bellmore Ave, North Bellmore
https://eternalroses.com/
Suzzane Brena
Eternal Roses® | Premium Preserved Roses & Handmade Jewelry
+1 888-440-2255
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn