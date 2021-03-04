Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tony Nominated Performer Joshua Henry Releases Debut Neo-Soul EP "Guarantee" On S-Curve Records/BMG

Joshua Henry "Guarantee" EP cover

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo-soul musician and Tony nominated performer Joshua Henry releases his debut EP 'Guarantee' today via S-Curve Records/BMG. Produced by close collaborator Theron “Neff-U” Feemster (Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat), the EP showcases Joshua’s immaculately powerful voice and his intelligent storytelling background, brilliantly pairing themes of vulnerability, love, and hope born out of the pandemic. “This EP is full of my heart, but I also want people to jump and groove to it, to feel it cerebrally, spiritually, and bodily,” Henry notes. “There was a blank canvas that took me back to when I was seven years old, just writing from my heart, with nothing to lose.”

Stream / download 'Guarantee' here: joshuahenry.lnk.to/guarantee.

Henry also shares the album’s title track “Guarantee” today, noting “‘Guarantee’ is about the things we look at as certainties in life. Is it a thought, a person, a gadget, a belief system? I had to ask myself that question in 2020 when I wrote it, and I have to keep asking myself that question now.” Hear 'Guarantee' here: https://youtu.be/zcOPTqyep5g.

The EP’s lead single “Hold Me” explores the balance of the relentless pursuit of a dream while needing to ask for love and support. The track pairs Henry’s regal falsetto with a rippling and kinetic neo-soul production and was added to numerous playlists including Spotify’s “New Music Friday” (US, Canada, World) and Amazon’s “The New Black.” The vibrant video for “Hold Me” was filmed in his beloved New York City and can be seen HERE. His most recent single “Stand Up” is a cover of The O’Jays’ 2019 track calling for love and unity, and portion of proceeds will be donated to the DoSomething organization -- the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change, activating over 5 million young people to make positive change.

'Guarantee' is Henry’s latest artistic endeavor, following his success as an actor including his three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway (Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton, and his upcoming performance in Lin Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated directorial film debut Tick Tick… Boom! featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield, Judith Light and others. Joshua’s passion for music was rooted in childhood though and, as he progressed through Broadway, TV and film roles, Henry’s heart beat out rhythms, his voice ringing with clarion emotion. But the entire time, he longed for an outlet to express his own story.

‘GUARANTEE’ TRACK LISTING
01 - Hold Me
02 - Stand Up
03 - Guarantee
04 - Possible

WATCH “HOLD ME” (OFFICIAL VIDEO) HERE

Angela Barkan
S-Curve Records / BMG
"Hold Me" music video

You just read:

