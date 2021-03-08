BRAVAS acquires Twilight Solutions in San Francisco to expand its footprint on the West Coast
As the largest and only national luxury custom integrator in the market, Bravas works with your team to ensure that technology complements & enhances any space.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier installer smart systems into luxury homes, has acquired a leading home technology company in the San Francisco Bay area, Twilight Solutions. Twilight is the third acquisition by BRAVAS since the 15-independent smart-home design-build firms that created BRAVAS LLC. Twilight Solutions will join into the already existing Bravas San Francisco location. The acquisition will expand BRAVAS’ reach into the Napa and Sonoma subregion and the Redwood City / Mountain View, Berkeley area.
BRAVAS is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 15 states, annual revenues of around $75 million, and a team of more than 300 professionals, including designers, engineers, installers, technicians, and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. With this coverage, BRAVAS has a unique ability to service your home throughout the US - whether it’s building a new home, setting up a vacation home, or moving across the country.
“We are thrilled to have Twilight Solutions become part of our ever-expanding team,” said Ryan Anderson, President of BRAVAS. “I have known and respected Justin Johnston and the entire Twilight Solutions team for many years. They have done an incredible job for their customers and have built a great business. They have an approach to creating happy customers that fit well with BRAVAS. The inclusion of the Justin Johnston and Twilight into our team will make both our San Francisco location and the whole of BRAVAS stronger.”
“We have been watching the progress that Bravas has been making and are very excited about joining the family. We share the goal of bringing amazing home technologies to more people on the west coast,” said Justin Johnston, former-CEO of Twilight Solutions and now a vital player of the BRAVAS San Francisco branch.
"The San Francisco Bay Area market is a priority for Bravas," said Tom Evans, General Manager of Bravas San Francisco. "Adding Justin and his team will strengthen our business and enable us to deliver the Bravas experience to more customers in our area. I am excited to work with Justin to expand our footprint in this market."
About BRAVAS LLC
BRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.
