Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,953 in the last 365 days.

Denny’s Corporation to Present at Conferences on March 9 and 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference and the UBS 2021 Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during these conferences, and members of management will present on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with replays of the event webcasts available following the live events. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.


Investor Contact: 
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Primary Logo

You just read:

Denny’s Corporation to Present at Conferences on March 9 and 10, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.