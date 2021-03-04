Global Intrauterine Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% for the period of 2021–2027 to Reach USD 5.89 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Noida, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global market for intrauterine devices should grow from USD 4.23 billion in 2020 to USD 5.89 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2021–2027). In the present scenario, the major factors driving the growth of the market are the rising rate of unintended pregnancies, supportive government initiatives, and the growing number of private firms for the prevention of unwanted abortions and pregnancies. Moreover, IUD devices are gaining popularity as they are effective, safe, long-lasting, and eliminate the need for other contraceptives.

Sexual and reproductive health has now made it onto the global public health agenda. Additionally, governments and nonprofit agencies are continually launching family planning campaigns to combat unplanned pregnancies, which have long-term implications for families and society as a whole. The aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the intrauterine devices market globally.

Intrauterine devices have progressed significantly since the invention of the T-shaped Copper IUD in the 1960s. For example, hormonal IUD has been launched in the market to reduce the bleeding caused by copper type. In the last two decades, the global intrauterine devices market has witnessed the need for innovation to improve IUDs efficiency while making them suitable for a large population of women. According to a study, IUDs are the most preferred birth control method for more than 15.0% of women taking contraceptives globally. However, much work still needs to be done in the areas of education, access, and innovation in order to make IUD popular among the target population.

OCON Healthcare (Israel): Redefining the IUD

OCON Healthcare established in 2011 innovates, designs, manufactures, and commercializes cutting-edge women’s health products. To address the concerns that some clinicians and women have about perforation and overall safety, OCON Healthcare introduced IUBTM Ballerine ® in Europe in the year 2014. This product is a small, soft, ball-shaped IUD that is hormone-free and effective for up to five years. The design was conceived for a better fit in the uterus cavity in comparison to the traditional T-shaped IUD. More than 100,000 women in 30 countries in South Africa, Europe, and have used the IUB as these IUD devices are more convenient.

Bayer Women’s Healthcare: Through its innovation and campaigns driving the growth of the intrauterine devices market

Bayer is the market leader in the area of Hormonal IUD. In the last two decades, Bayer has developed a line of Hormonal IUDs targeting women with various birth control requirements. Mirena, Kyleena, and Skyla are some of the known brands of the company. Mirena and Kyleena have slightly higher hormone levels and are approved for 5-year use. On the other hand, Skyla has lower hormone levels and is approved for 3-year use. The company's Skyla and Kyleena brands, which are available in smaller sizes in the market, are targeted at women who have never had children.

In addition to this, the company launched its first-ever TVC in 2019 to promote Mirena and Kyleena. The TVC not only narrates what the levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs do but also communicates basic information about IUDs. The primary objective of the TVC was to raise awareness about IUDs devices among the consumers, which in turn, propelled the growth of the intrauterine devices market.

Furthermore, in August 2020, Bayer entered into a partnership with Direct Relief and launched the “We’re for Her” initiative. The main purpose of this initiative was to make sure that women from deprived communities in the U.S. get access to effective contraception. Such powerful initiatives are expected to uplift the growth of the IUD market in the future.

The COVID-19 Impact

The global economy and humanity have been pushed into a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the high infection rate and adverse impact on public health systems, various governments were compelled to enforce nationwide lockdowns which significantly impacted manufacturing supply chains, trade, and related services. The production, manufacturing, supply chain, and other operations slowed down globally to limit the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 has taken the entire world by storm. Countries around the globe had a very short amount of time to prepare for it. A survey conducted by the UN states that lockdown around the globe will lead to 7 million unwanted pregnancies due to the unavailability of modern contraceptives and other reproductive healthcare services, including intrauterine devices. (IUDs). Furthermore, UNICEF estimated that after the countries implemented lockdown, about 20 million babies would be born. The Guttmacher Institute also estimated a 10% decline in usage of IUDs and other contraceptives, which will lead to more than 15 million pregnancies around the world. During the pandemic avoiding pregnancy is wise for women not only on a personal level but also from a public health perspective, though a shortage of IUDs and other methods of contraceptives has been creating a huge problem.

Now that we are in post-pandemic phase, market players are currently considering digital solutions that would enable them to serve the community and explore new opportunities to do business.

With fewer complications and low risk Hormonal intrauterine device segment dominates the global intrauterine devices market in 2020

The hormonal intrauterine device category accounted for a larger share in the global intrauterine devices market in 2020. Further, it is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, based on type. This is primarily attributed to the fewer complications and low risk associated with the hormonal intrauterine devices than the copper intrauterine devices.

North America – Largest Revenue Contributor to the Global Intrauterine Devices Market in 2020 Owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and awareness among the population

North America contributed the largest revenue share to the intrauterine devices market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, the strong presence of a large number of market players, the availability of advanced IUDs, and growing awareness about the usage of IUDs in the region. Since the early 2000s, the use of intrauterine devices has been growing substantially, however in comparison to other methods, it still has a lower usage rate. Moreover, interest is also growing among younger women and healthcare providers who are less aware of the IUD controversies of the past.

Availability of Intrauterine Devices for Women in the U.S.

IUDs Types Copper IUD Availability Years Effective Use and FDA Approval Possible Side Effects Copper IUD



(Paragard) Since 1988 10 Years It is approved only in parous women, however available to all women regardless of parity. Abnormal bleeding during menstruation.

Higher frequency or intensity of cramps / pain. Hormonal IUDs Availability Years Effective Use and FDA Approval Possible Side Effects Mirena Since 2001 5 Years Approved only in parous women, however available to all women regardless of parity Inter-menstrual spotting in the early months.

Minimizes blood loss during menstruation significantly.

Hormone-related: headaches, nausea, breast tenderness, depression, cyst formation. Skyla Since 2013 3 Years Approved for women regardless



of parity Liletta Since 2015 3 Years Approved for women regardless



of parity Kyleena Since 2016 5 Years Approved for women regardless



of parity

Source: Secondary Research and BlueWeave Consulting

The leading players in the global intrauterine devices market include Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., DKT International, Egemen International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, and SMB Corporation of India. OCON Medical, Pregna, SMB Corporation, HLL Lifecare, HRA Pharma, Besins HealthCare, and other prominent players. In the Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) market, prominent market players compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Hormonal Intrauterine Device

Copper Intrauterine Device PET

By End User

Hospitals

Gynecology

Community Healthcare Center

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

