Intake Filter Media Market to Garner $6.85 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Use of nanotechnology for air filtration and strict government regulations about harmful automobile emissions drive the growth of the global intake filter media market. Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Prominent companies: Ahlstrom-Munksjö, ACDelco, Brackett Aero Filters, Inc., Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg SE, Hengst SE, K&N Engineering, Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp, Porvair Filtration Group, Sogefi S.P.A., and Toyota Boshoku Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the global intake filter media market generated $5.15 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Use of nanotechnology for air filtration and stringent government regulations about harmful automobile emissions have boosted the growth of the global intake filter media market. However, the advent of washable air filters hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for aircraft filters and intake filter media for alternative fuel vehicles would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The Covid-19 outbreak and followed pandemic resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities in the aerospace, automotive, and shipping industries.

However, the demand for intake filter media is expected to rise as several governments of various countries have lifted the existing regulations of lockdown.

The global intake filter media market is segmented on the basis of application, filter media, distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on application, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held more than two-thirds of the market in 2019.

On the basis of filter media, the synthetic segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. However, the cellulose segment dominated in 2019, holding around four-fifths of the market

The global intake filter media market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast. Moreover, the region held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global intake filter media market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Brackett Aero Filters, Inc., ACDelco, Donaldson Company Inc., Cummins Inc., Porvair Filtration Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, K&N Engineering, Inc., Hengst SE, Denso Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Freudenberg SE, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sogefi S.P.A., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, and Toyota Boshoku Corporation.

