Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,942 in the last 365 days.

Pharvaris to Participate in BioCapital Europe

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that Berndt Modig, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pharvaris, will participate in BioCapital Europe, to be held virtually on March 11, 2021.

Participation Details:
Title: “Shaping the New Biotech Reality – Key Lessons from COVID” Panel Presentation
Date/Time: March 10, 2021, 18:30 CET (12:30 p.m. EST)

Title: Pharvaris Corporate Presentation
Date/Time: March 11, 2021, 14:50 CET (8:50 a.m. EST)

The virtual presentation will be available for 30 days on the Pharvaris website at https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Investor Contact
Chad Rubin, Solebury Trout
crubin@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact
Maggie Beller, Russo Partners, LLC
maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com
+1-646-942-5631


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pharvaris to Participate in BioCapital Europe

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.