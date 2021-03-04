Sunshine Biopharma Receives Recently Ordered New Batch of Adva-27a and Initiates QA/QC Testing

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today announced that it has received shipment of a new batch of Adva-27a from its manufacturer in China. The material has been delivered to the laboratories of Sunshine Biopharma’s drug development partner in Montreal (Canada). Following initial QA/QC testing of the material for specific biological activity, Sunshine Biopharma will proceed to performing tumor inhibition studies on xenograft mice harboring tumors of human pancreatic cancer origin. Pancreatic Cancer is Sunshine Biopharma’s clinical trials indication for Adva-27a. Among several other cancer types, Pancreatic Cancer is resistant to existing chemotherapy drugs but has been shown to be susceptible to Adva-27a in preclinical studies.



“We look forward to initiating the xenograft mice studies as soon as the QA/QC testing is done. Mice studies of this sort provide crucial information and technical guidance for the clinical trials to be conducted in subsequent drug development events,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma.

About Sunshine Biopharma

In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19 which is now in the transgenic mice testing phase, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University’s Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

