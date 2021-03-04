February User Metrics for PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Platform Reflect Impressive Growth Rate of 40%

/EIN News/ -- Growth of Psychedelic Spotlight Creates Potential Revenue Opportunities for PSYC

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that following consecutive months of sustained exponential growth of its Psychedelic Spotlight website, the Company will expand its focus on integrating advertisement and media partnership opportunities and with the intent of infusing the Company with its first steady revenue stream since it’s pivot into the emerging medicinal psychedelic sector.

Metrics and analytics taken from the Company’s Psychedelic Spotlight website for the month of February demonstrated continued growth for the site in users, sessions, and average time of session. The month of February alone also represented the site’s largest single growth spike since it’s official launch in June 2020 with metrics for users and sessions each growing by over 40% respectively from the previous month.

“In the last few months we have seen our Psychedelic Spotlight platform continue to grow quite significantly,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “I believe this is a result of not just an increase in general interest surrounding the medicinal psychedelic industry but is more so a result of the reputation we are establishing for ourselves as an industry-leading reputable source for all things related to psychedelics.”

In addition to the Psychedelic Spotlight website, the Company also features two weekly newsletters: The Psychedelic Spotlight Newsletter and the PSYC Stock Report, along with podcast channels featuring exclusive interviews and available on platforms such as YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

“Now that we have established a strong and reputable identity for Psychedelic Spotlight, I believe the time is now for us to begin leveraging its position within this burgeoning industry as a tool for driving revenue,” said Flores. “The metrics we are seeing the site produce are, in my opinion, an indicator that we have elevated it to the point where we can reasonably demonstrate its value and potential in helping specific brands and companies more effectively target and grow their audience through advertisement placements across our growing number of platforms. I intend for this to become a primary focus of ours heading into the next several months and with the expectation of having revenue reflected in our financials in the earliest time frame possible. It is also my intent to continue maintaining an aggressive, yet strategic, approach with identifying other potential revenue generating opportunities that may contribute to additional value for PSYC in the years to come.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact: