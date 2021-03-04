Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Seasoned Clinical Leader Brings Deep Experience in Drug Development, Including Approval of an Oligonucleotide Therapy in Neuromuscular Disease

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, as chief medical officer. Dr. Farwell brings expertise in clinical development and medical affairs in neuromuscular diseases and oligonucleotide therapies.

“Wildon brings tremendous clinical experience and has played a leading role in the development of multiple oligonucleotide therapies, including one approved for a rare neuromuscular disease,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “He will be instrumental in engaging with global regulatory agencies, key clinicians, investigators and patient communities. Wildon’s appointment further strengthens Dyne’s clinical and medical expertise as we advance our three programs toward the clinic and exemplifies our commitment to building the world’s leading muscle disease company.”

Dr. Farwell joins Dyne from Biogen, Inc., where he was vice president, global head of neuromuscular diseases, medical affairs. During his 10 years at Biogen, Dr. Farwell led the development and life cycle management of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen), an oligonucleotide and the first therapy approved for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. He also led the late-stage development of tofersen, an investigational oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, oversaw clinical and biomarker development for Biogen’s neuromuscular disease portfolio, and began his tenure at the company leading pharmacovigilance for multiple product candidates. Previously, Dr. Farwell was an Assistant Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the VA Boston Healthcare System. He received his M.D. from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and an MPH in clinical effectiveness from Harvard University School of Public Health.

“I’ve seen firsthand the profound impact that new therapies for diseases with few or no treatment options can have on patients, and Dyne has an exciting opportunity to make a difference for people living with rare muscle diseases,” said Dr. Farwell. “I’m thrilled to be a part of a company leading a differentiated approach to delivering therapeutics to muscle and to join at an important time when we are laser focused on progressing our DM1, DMD and FSHD programs to clinical trials.”

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to submit investigational new drug applications; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for the anticipated periods; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dyne’s business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



